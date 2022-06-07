Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matterport by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

