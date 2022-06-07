Matthew Banks Purchases 250,000 Shares of Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) Stock

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Banks bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$83,000.00 ($59,712.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rumble Resources Company Profile

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Western Queen project comprising two mining leases and 2 exploration tenements located in Mt Magnet, Western Australia; 80% interest the Munarra Gully project located in Cue District, Murchison; and 75% interest in the Earaheedy project located to the north of Wiluna, Western Australia.

