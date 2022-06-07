Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

MZDAY opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

