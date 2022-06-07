McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $50,627.20 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.23. 18,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,313. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

