McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Shares of MCK opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.11. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,347 shares of company stock worth $24,765,317 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

