MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,130. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.