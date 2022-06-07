Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $114.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,314. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

