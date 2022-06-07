Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) PT Raised to €8.80 at UBS Group

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from €8.30 ($8.92) to €8.80 ($9.46) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.03) to €8.50 ($9.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$7.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.