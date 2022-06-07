Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMIZF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.92) to €8.80 ($9.46) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.03) to €8.50 ($9.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

SMIZF stock remained flat at $$7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.