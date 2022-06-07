Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $45.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $174.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $175.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $194.77 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $201.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $521.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.