Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $45.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $174.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $175.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $194.77 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $201.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $521.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
