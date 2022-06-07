Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) & MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Financial Review

MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MeaTech 3D and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Merit Medical Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $74.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $1.07 billion 3.23 $48.45 million $0.84 72.83

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems 4.36% 13.33% 8.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

