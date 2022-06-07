Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

