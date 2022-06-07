Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 473.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $29.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.91 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.29 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $309.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $398.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.05. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

