Michael A. Havard Acquires 10,477 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Havard bought 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,587. The firm has a market cap of $702.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CBTX had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CBTX by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 95.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBTX during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CBTX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 119,096 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

