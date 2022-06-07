Michael Kelly Buys 98,589 Shares of FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Rating) insider Michael Kelly bought 98,589 shares of FINEOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$178,150.32 ($128,165.70).

On Thursday, April 28th, Michael Kelly bought 230,000 shares of FINEOS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$517,960.00 ($372,633.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a software-as-a-service core insurance platform. Its FINEOS Platform comprises FINEOS AdminSuite, a comprehensive core insurance suite; FINEOS Engage, a digital tool that offers role-based portals for employees, employers, intermediaries, and providers; and FINEOS Insight that offers real-time analytics and embed predictive insights in core business processes.

