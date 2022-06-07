MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock has a market cap of $434.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

