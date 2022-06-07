Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $12.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. 129,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

