Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at JMP Securities

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.
MRTX stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
