Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.
Model N stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.94.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
