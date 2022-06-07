Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

