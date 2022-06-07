Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $329.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $284.53 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.31 and a 200-day moving average of $339.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

