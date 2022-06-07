Morgan Stanley Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $4.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,601. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 609,846 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.