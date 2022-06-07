Morgan Stanley Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $4.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.
RYTM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,601. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 609,846 shares during the period.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.