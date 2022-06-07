MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSA. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $172.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.61 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

