MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €255.00 ($274.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

MTUAY stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

