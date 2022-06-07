MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €255.00 ($274.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $132.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

