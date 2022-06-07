Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €324.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €324.00 ($348.39) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($327.96) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($354.84) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

MUV2 stock opened at €229.30 ($246.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €231.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €246.80. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($213.92).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

