Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NBRV opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $126.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

