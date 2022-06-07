Nathaniel Robinson Sells 15,231 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 1,014,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.