Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:NATH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.00. 19,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,014. The firm has a market cap of $209.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.46. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

