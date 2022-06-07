National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.91

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.914 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.87.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

