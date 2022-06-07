National Australia Bank Limited FRN LT2 09/2028 AUD1000 (ASX:NABPE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.59

National Australia Bank Limited FRN LT2 09/2028 AUD1000 (ASX:NABPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.593 per share on Sunday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank Limited FRN LT2 09/2028 AUD1000’s previous interim dividend of $0.56.
