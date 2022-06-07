National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. National Express Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

About National Express Group (Get Rating)

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

