National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.32-$4.42 EPS.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.28. 278,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

