National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.