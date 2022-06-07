nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $2,182,800.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. 795,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,594. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.91. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NCNO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

