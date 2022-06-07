Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get IonQ alerts:

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 4,988,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. IonQ has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,303,040 shares in the company, valued at $164,157,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,969,482 shares of company stock worth $14,265,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,800,000. Acme LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,031,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.