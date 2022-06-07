Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGTI. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RGTI stock traded down 0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 6.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,996. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.99. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of 5.41 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

