NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $16,738.04 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $16,738.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NerdWallet alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,549. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRDS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.