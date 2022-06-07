Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $169,030.80 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 57,105 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $169,030.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,889,345 shares in the company, valued at $11,512,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NRDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 1,160,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,252. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $443.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

