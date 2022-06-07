Nerdy (NRDY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

5/17/2022 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

5/17/2022 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00.

5/17/2022 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00.

5/17/2022 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $443.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,967.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 396,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,501. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nerdy by 424.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 173,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nerdy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

