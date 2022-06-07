Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.15.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. Nevro has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.