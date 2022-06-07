Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,922. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.