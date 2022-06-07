Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after acquiring an additional 278,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 249,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

