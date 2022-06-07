NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) to Issue GBX 3.30 Dividend

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 88.60 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 6,621,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.01. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £273.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($25,093.98).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

