NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXRT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NXRT opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

