NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 623.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $19,029,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

