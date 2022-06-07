Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 1,517 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $14,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 118,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Get Arteris alerts:

AIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.