Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULF) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULFGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Nihon Unisys (Get Rating)

Engages in the business of information and communications technology services

