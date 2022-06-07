Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULF) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Engages in the business of information and communications technology services

