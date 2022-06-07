Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

Several research firms have commented on NTDOY. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA reissued a sell rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.23.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

