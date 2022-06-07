Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Sells $62,100.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NKTX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.32. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

